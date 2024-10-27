Police open fire at lorry in Sooriyawewa

October 27, 2024   11:23 am

Police have opened fire at a lorry that refused to comply with orders to stop for inspection, in the Meegahajadura area of Sooriyawewa today (27).

Sooriyawewa Police reported that the lorry was traveling from Lunugamwehera to Sooriyawewa and continued to evade a checkpoint despite repeated signals to stop.

The pursuit concluded when a bullet struck one of the vehicle’s tyres, forcing the lorry to stop, according to police 

Upon inspection, police have discovered 17 cows being transported in the vehicle. 

The driver was taken into custody and is set to be produced before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court.

