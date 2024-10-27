Passenger arrested with over 5 kg of Ice at BIA

A passenger arriving from Malaysia has been arrested while in the possession of over 05 kilograms of ‘Ice’ drugs (crystal methamphetamine), at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the BIA have seized 05 kilograms and 26 grams of ‘Ice’ drugs from the suspected passenger arriving from Malaysia to Sri Lanka.

The arrested suspect is a 51–year–old resident of the Gothatuwa area, the police said.

Additionally, a man and a woman who arrived at the airport to pick him up have also been apprehended.

Police have also taken into custody the vehicle in which they had arrived at the airport.