Two Russians arrested for staying without valid visas

October 27, 2024   12:14 pm

Kandy Tourist Police Unit has arrested a Russian couple who were residing in the country without valid visas in violation of immigration and emigration regulations. 

The couple, aged 39 and 32, was taken into custody in the Hantana area of the Kandy Police Division last evening (27).

The arrested foreign couple has been handed over to the Kandy Police.

Kandy Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

