Tensions erupt following Ranjan Ramanayakes political conference over compensation

October 27, 2024   02:08 pm

A tense situation unfolded outside the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium following the conclusion of a conference of the United Democratic Voice, the new alliance led by prominent figure Ranjan Ramanayake. 

The unrest reportedly stemmed from allegations made by nearly 200 young attendees, claiming they had not been compensated for their participation as promised by the event organizers.

When inquired by Ada Derana, police stated that the officers intervened to manage the situation, eventually dispersing the crowd and arranging for the young attendees to return to their accommodations.

