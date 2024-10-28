Japan election latest: Polls close; opposition projected to make gains

Japanese voters cast ballots in a lower house election on Sunday amid swirling uncertainty over the race.

The focus will be on whether the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition can maintain its majority, and what the results of the poll will mean for new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Voting ended at 8 p.m., with actual results rolling in later in the evening and into the following morning.

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito are at risk of losing their majority in the lower house of parliament in Sunday’s general election, Nikkei projected after polls closed.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, or CDP, meanwhile, is expected to gain seats in the chamber, as is the Democratic Party for the People, amid public anger at the LDP over a political funds scandal involving dozens of its lawmakers.

Source: Nikkei Asia

--Agencies