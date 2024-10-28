India donates solar rooftop systems to religious places in Sri Lanka

India has handed over solar rooftop systems to religious locations in Sri Lanka in continuation of its the energy partnership in the neighbourhood.

In a ceremony held on Friday, representatives from High Commission of India, Ceylon Electricity Board and the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority handed over the solar panels and other materials to four prominent religious locations in Colombo.

These include a Buddhist temple at Hokandara, Sri Aanjaneyar Temple, St. Anthony’s Church, and Mutwal Jumma Mosque.

This initiative is part of a 17 million US dollar Indian project to install Solar Rooftop Systems across 5,000 religious institutions throughout Sri Lanka.

Designed to reduce energy expenses and support Sri Lanka’s shift toward renewable energy, the project spans all nine provinces and 25 districts, representing the major religions in the island.

The project aims to generate 25 MW of solar capacity, supplying approximately 37 million units annually, and contribute to Sri Lanka’s “people-centric energy transition. India’s support extends beyond installation, with a five-year maintenance plan to ensure sustained benefits.

This effort aligns with India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy, which emphasizes cooperation on Sri Lankan priorities. It also complements other energy collaborations, including solar electrification of Buddhist temples, hybrid energy projects, and LNG infrastructure development.

