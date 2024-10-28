One killed, dozens injured in truck ramming at Israeli bus stop

One person was killed and dozens were injured on Sunday when a truck struck a bus stop at a major intersection near Tel Aviv in central Israel in what police said they suspected was a terrorist attack.

Israeli police said about 40 people were injured to varying degrees, including some seriously, and were taken to nearby hospitals.

Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv said one of the victims succumbed to his wounds. Nearly Sheba Medical Center said it treated eight civilians and soldiers.

The attack, in which a truck ran into a bus stop close to a military base, took place around 10 am (0800 GMT), police said, noting the driver - who had Israeli citizenship - was “neutralised” by gunfire from a nearby civilian.

“All investigative directions are being examined with an emphasis on the suspicion that this is a terror attack,” police said.

“Initial investigations suggest that the truck driver, who was traveling near the Glilot base (north of Tel Aviv) from north to south, veered off course and hit a bus and people waiting at the stop with the truck.”

Israeli media reported that the attacker was an Israeli Arab from Qalansawe in central Israel.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies