Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

October 28, 2024   07:33 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts.
 
Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island during the evening or night.
 
Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Uva and Eastern provinces, it added. 
 
Strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

NPP secures victory in Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election (English)

NPP secures victory in Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election (English)

Former President Ranil on the difference between him and the incumbent President (English)

Former President Ranil on the difference between him and the incumbent President (English)

NPP govt is holding an independent election for first time in the country - President (English)

NPP govt is holding an independent election for first time in the country - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'None of us hope to depend on politics' - Dilith Jayaweera

'None of us hope to depend on politics' - Dilith Jayaweera