Two arrested with large stock of commercial explosives in Padaviya

Padaviya Police Station has arrested two suspects who were in possession of a stock of commercial explosives.

Based on information received by a team of officers from Padaviya police station, a car inspection was conducted in the 01st mile post area of Padaviya police division last evening (27). During the inspection, the officers discovered a stock of explosives being transported without a license.

The items found included 75 kg of gunpowder, 90 gelignite sticks, 300 detonators, and 05 detonation cords.

The arrested suspects, aged 28 and 30, are residents of the Hidogama and Mapaladikulama areas.

The car in which the suspects were traveling has also been taken into police custody, and Padaviya Police are conducting further investigations.