Two arrested with large stock of commercial explosives in Padaviya

Two arrested with large stock of commercial explosives in Padaviya

October 28, 2024   08:16 am

Padaviya Police Station has arrested two suspects who were in possession of a stock of commercial explosives.

Based on information received by a team of officers from Padaviya police station, a car inspection was conducted in the 01st mile post area of Padaviya police division last evening (27). During the inspection, the officers discovered a stock of explosives being transported without a license.

The items found included 75 kg of gunpowder, 90 gelignite sticks, 300 detonators, and 05 detonation cords.

The arrested suspects, aged 28 and 30, are residents of the Hidogama and Mapaladikulama areas.

The car in which the suspects were traveling has also been taken into police custody, and Padaviya Police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

NPP secures victory in Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election (English)

NPP secures victory in Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election (English)

Former President Ranil on the difference between him and the incumbent President (English)

Former President Ranil on the difference between him and the incumbent President (English)

NPP govt is holding an independent election for first time in the country - President (English)

NPP govt is holding an independent election for first time in the country - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'None of us hope to depend on politics' - Dilith Jayaweera

'None of us hope to depend on politics' - Dilith Jayaweera