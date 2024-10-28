Youth killed in motorcycle collision in Kumbukwewa

Youth killed in motorcycle collision in Kumbukwewa

October 28, 2024   09:32 am

A 19-year-old youth in the Kumbukwewa in Neriyawa has been killed in an accident on the Kumbukgate - Bannakgama Nelawa road last afternoon (27). 

The accident occurred when a motorcycle traveling from Bannakgama towards Nelawa collided head-on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. 

The collision resulted in serious injuries to both riders, their passengers, and two children. All were admitted to Hiripitiya Hospital, where one of the riders succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Kumbukgate Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

NPP secures victory in Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election (English)

NPP secures victory in Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election (English)

Former President Ranil on the difference between him and the incumbent President (English)

Former President Ranil on the difference between him and the incumbent President (English)

NPP govt is holding an independent election for first time in the country - President (English)

NPP govt is holding an independent election for first time in the country - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'None of us hope to depend on politics' - Dilith Jayaweera

'None of us hope to depend on politics' - Dilith Jayaweera