Youth killed in motorcycle collision in Kumbukwewa

A 19-year-old youth in the Kumbukwewa in Neriyawa has been killed in an accident on the Kumbukgate - Bannakgama Nelawa road last afternoon (27).

The accident occurred when a motorcycle traveling from Bannakgama towards Nelawa collided head-on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The collision resulted in serious injuries to both riders, their passengers, and two children. All were admitted to Hiripitiya Hospital, where one of the riders succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Kumbukgate Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.