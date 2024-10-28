Train services on Northern Line resume

October 28, 2024   10:16 am

The train services from Colombo Fort to Kankasanturai have officially resumed today (28).

The Department of Railways announced that the train services halted for 10 months due to maintenance and development activities will resume today.

Its Deputy General Manager (Operations), Mr. N.J. Idipolage stated that by resuming the train operation on the Northern Railway, the Yal Devi train will now operate between Colombo Fort and Kankesanturai, while the  Rajarata Rejini train will be operating from Colombo Fort to Anuradhapura.

