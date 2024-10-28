India-Sri Lanka Joint Task Force to convene in Colombo to address fisheries disputes

The Indo-Sri Lanka Joint Task Force will hold its sixth meeting tomorrow (29) at the Mahaweli Center in Colombo, as confirmed by M. P. N. M. Wickramasinghe, Secretary of Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Fisheries.

The meeting will bring together 12 officials to discuss key bilateral concerns, especially the ongoing issue of bottom trawling by Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters.

Since assuming office, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has prioritized addressing the environmental and economic impacts of bottom trawling—a fishing method that involves dragging heavy nets across the seafloor, which can cause long-term ecological damage, he said, adding that in line with the President’s directive, the Ministry of Fisheries has engaged with Indian authorities through diplomatic channels to tackle this issue collaboratively.

The meeting will focus on curbing the operations of approximately 400 to 500 Indian trawlers that enter Sri Lankan waters around three times a week, posing significant threats to the marine ecosystem and local fisheries.

Furthermore, Wickramasinghe said that steps will be taken to inform Indian officials about the stringent legal actions that will be enforced against Indian fishermen engaging in this illegal fishing practice.

The upcoming session follows five previous meetings, with the most recent round held in Sri Lanka on March 22, 2022. Both nations are expected to explore constructive solutions to the ongoing trawling crisis while reinforcing their commitment to sustainable fishing practices and preserving marine biodiversity.