Passport queues re-emerge

October 28, 2024   12:56 pm

Since early morning, long queues have formed outside the passport office in Battaramulla as people await tokens for obtaining passports, Ada Derana reporter said. 

Many reported arriving as early as 4.00 a.m., yet by mid-morning, over 1,900 individuals were still waiting in lines.

Several people expressed frustration, claiming that only one police officer had been assigned to check documents, which many cited as the primary reason for the extended waiting times.

