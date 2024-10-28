Sri Lanka Railways addresses safety concerns on Maho-Omanthai line

The Department of Railways has issued a statement addressing recent concerns regarding the safety of the railway line between Mahawa and Omanthai, following claims from trade unions that the line posed risks to passengers.

In its statement, the department stated that while some trade unions have periodically raised concerns over the line’s safety, the Railways Department has implemented measures to ensure the safety of passengers, vehicles, and pedestrians at railway crossings.

Officials emphasized that several test runs were conducted on the line, with the participation of trade union representatives, to address these safety concerns.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to safe operations, highlighting that all necessary precautions have been taken to address issues raised during these trials and that the line remains safe for public use.