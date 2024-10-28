Sri Lanka Railways addresses safety concerns on Maho-Omanthai line

Sri Lanka Railways addresses safety concerns on Maho-Omanthai line

October 28, 2024   04:58 pm

The Department of Railways has issued a statement addressing recent concerns regarding the safety of the railway line between Mahawa and Omanthai, following claims from trade unions that the line posed risks to passengers.

In its statement, the department stated that while some trade unions have periodically raised concerns over the line’s safety, the Railways Department has implemented measures to ensure the safety of passengers, vehicles, and pedestrians at railway crossings. 

Officials emphasized that several test runs were conducted on the line, with the participation of trade union representatives, to address these safety concerns.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to safe operations, highlighting that all necessary precautions have been taken to address issues raised during these trials and that the line remains safe for public use.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

NPP secures victory in Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election (English)

NPP secures victory in Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election (English)

Former President Ranil on the difference between him and the incumbent President (English)

Former President Ranil on the difference between him and the incumbent President (English)

NPP govt is holding an independent election for first time in the country - President (English)

NPP govt is holding an independent election for first time in the country - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm