Youth sentenced to life in prison for heroin possession

October 28, 2024   06:58 pm

The Colombo High Court today (28) sentenced a 31-year-old youth to life imprisonment following his conviction for the possessing of heroin.

The accused, a resident of Borella and father to a one-month-old child, was apprehended on November 08, 2016, in the vicinity of the Borella New Magazine Prison. Police had discovered 11.07 grams of heroin in the possession of the accused during a routine search, leading to his subsequent arrest. 

The Attorney General’s Department pursued charges of heroin possession and trafficking against the accused, resulting in a lengthy trial in which the prosecution successfully established guilt beyond reasonable doubt. 

During sentencing, the accused’s legal counsel pleaded for leniency, emphasizing that her client had no prior criminal record and highlighting his role as a new father. Despite these arguments, the High Court Judge ultimately deemed a life sentence appropriate, underscoring the seriousness of drug-related offenses, Ada Derana reporter said.

