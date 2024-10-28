Discussion held on advancements in Colombo Port City project

A meeting was held at the Presidential Secretariat today (28) between Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, and Managing Director of CHEC Port City Colombo (Private) Limited Xiong Hongfeng.

The discussions centered on the progress of the Colombo Commercial City development project, with a focus on new strategies to address anticipated economic challenges, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

In a display of corporate social responsibility, CHEC Port City Colombo (Private) Limited also announced a donation of Rs. 03 million to aid those affected by recent flooding.

Assistant Managing Director of CHEC Port City Colombo (Private) Limited Xian Nan (Neo) was also present at the meeting.

--PMD