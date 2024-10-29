Showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island during the evening or night.

Strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.