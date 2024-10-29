New govt. has not printed any currency notes, Minister clarifies

October 29, 2024   11:45 am

The new government has neither printed any currency notes nor obtained loans from any foreign institution, Minister Vijitha Herath claims.

In response to a question raised by a journalist during today’s Cabinet press conference, Minister Herath further elaborated: “In general, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has a system of issuing new treasury bills and bonds proportionally when they expire. That process is something that happens every day.” 

“Also, if it comes to currency printing, new notes have not been printed, it cannot be done. We would also like to see a currency note with the new President’s signature, but so far nothing has been issued like that. It is completely fake news”, Herath added.

