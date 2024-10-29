Hezbollah elects Naim Qassem to succeed slain head Nasrallah

Hezbollah elects Naim Qassem to succeed slain head Nasrallah

October 29, 2024   03:11 pm

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Tuesday it had elected deputy head Naim Qassem to succeed slain secretary general Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air attack on Beirut’s southern suburb over a month ago.

The group said in a written statement that its Shura Council had elected Qassem, 71, in accordance with its established mechanism for choosing a secretary general.

He was appointed as Hezbollah’s deputy chief in 1991 by the armed group’s then-secretary general Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed by an Israeli helicopter attack the following year.

Qassem remained in his role when Nasrallah became leader, and has long been one of Hezbollah’s leading spokesmen, conducting interviews with foreign media, including as cross-border hostilities with Israel raged over the last year.

Nasrallah was killed on Sept. 27, and senior Hezbollah figure Hashem Safieddine - considered the most likely successor - was killed in Israeli strikes a week later.

Since Nasrallah’s killing, Qassem has given three televised addresses, including one on Oct. 8 in which he said the armed group supported efforts to reach a ceasefire for Lebanon.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

PM Harini responds to ex-President's claims on public sector salaries (English)

PM Harini responds to ex-President's claims on public sector salaries (English)

Dilith Jayaweera says committed to building a respectable public service (English)

Dilith Jayaweera says committed to building a respectable public service (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)