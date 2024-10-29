Sri Lankas Central Bank responds to reports of money printing

Sri Lankas Central Bank responds to reports of money printing

October 29, 2024   05:39 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) today rejected as ‘completely baseless’ the recent reports claiming that the CBSL has printed currency notes to the value of Rs. 100 billion through Sri Lanka’s open market operations.

Issuing a clarification in this regard, the CBSL explained that providing liquidity through open market operations is among the general affairs carried out by the Central Bank.

Further, the CBSL clarified that the open market operations are conducted to maintain price stability through managing the interest rate, and that this measure cannot be classified as mere money printing.

Additionally, the statement highlighted that the said reports have been published regarding the auctions and monetary operations carried out by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in the general open market activities. 

As a result, there has been no printing of new currency notes or improper issuance of money to finance the government’s budget, and what has happened is only a usual process to achieve the goals of price stability of the Central Bank, it added.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

PM Harini responds to ex-President's claims on public sector salaries (English)

PM Harini responds to ex-President's claims on public sector salaries (English)

Dilith Jayaweera says committed to building a respectable public service (English)

Dilith Jayaweera says committed to building a respectable public service (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents