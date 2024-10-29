Cache of T56 bullets found on Maradana-Beliatta train

The railway security officers at the Beliatta Station have discovered a stock of 57 bullets used in T56 assault rifles inside a backpack left under a seat in a compartment of a train operating from Maradana to Beliatta.

The train, which departed Maradana at 6.30 a.m., had reached Beliatta around 12.15 p.m. today (29).

The black colour bag was found during a routine compartment check by a railway security officer. Just before the discovery, two passengers in the third-class compartment No. 798 had disembarked, leaving the bag under their seat. Upon inspection, railway officials have found a magazine filled with T56 bullets.

Officers from the Tangalle Division Crimes Unit and Beliatta Police have launched an investigation into the incident.