Railway Station Masters to launch strike from midnight tomorrow

October 29, 2024   09:32 pm

The Railway Station Masters’ Association warns that they will launch a strike action starting from midnight tomorrow, if their demands are not met during the discussion with the subject minister which is scheduled to be held tomorrow (30).

President of the association Sumedha Somaratne said that the discussions held with the Railways General Manager today (29) were unsuccessful.

The Railway Station Masters’ Association decided to launch an immediate trade union action, over issues pertaining to the post of Railway Station Master.

However, Somaratne further mentioned that they arrived at this decision since no favorable response has been received from the authorities pertaining to issues of the Railway Station Masters including promotions, despite repeated demands.

