India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group discusses mutually acceptable and long-lasting solution for fishermen issue

The 6th meeting of the India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group (JWG) on Fisheries was held today (29) in Colombo.

The meeting was participated by an Indian delegation which was led by Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary of the Indian Department of Fisheries, Government of India and senior officials from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Ministry of External Affairs; Government of Tamil Nadu; Navy; Coast Guard; Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute and High Commission of India in Colombo.

The Sri Lankan delegation was led by M.P.N.M. Wickramasinghe, Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries, and senior officials from the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry, Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Navy, Coast Guard and the Department of the Attorney General.

The delegations undertook a comprehensive review of all relevant issues pertaining to fishermen and the fisheries sector, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

The statement also mentioned that both sides agreed that the highest priority should be accorded to addressing the various issues faced by fishermen in a humanitarian manner as they pertain to livelihood concerns on both sides. They also agreed that only a humane, constructive and cooperative approach can create a durable basis for addressing the issues faced by fishermen on both sides.

The Indian side urged the Government of Sri Lanka for the earliest release of Indian fishermen and their boats under Sri Lankan custody. The Indian side also pointed out the increase in the detention of Indian fishermen and their boats in Sri Lankan custody, including the imposition of long sentences and heavy fines, and stressed the need to uphold established understandings and modalities on issues related to fishermen, the Indian High Commission said.

Highlighting the ongoing cooperation between the Indian Naval and Coast Guard authorities and their Sri Lankan counterparts, both sides agreed to continue enhanced cooperation, including on surveillance and patrolling, maintaining regular contacts through their hotline, and all other operational matters. The Indian side has drawn attention to the recent tragic incidents at sea leading to unfortunate injuries and loss of lives and strongly reiterated that the use of force should be avoided under all circumstances.

Indian side also reiterated its request to schedule the meeting of Fishermen Associations between the two countries at the earliest to further discuss the issues related to fishermen. The two sides agreed to meet regularly and continue to have comprehensive discussions on the issues related to fishermen to find a mutually acceptable and long-lasting solution, according to the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.