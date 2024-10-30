Several spells of showers expected today

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm are likely at some places in Uva and Eastern provinces, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.