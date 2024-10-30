Postal voting for 2024 General Election begins

The postal voting for the upcoming General Election 2024 has commenced today (30).

The Election Commission announced that postal voting will take place at all police stations, District Secretariats, Election Commission Offices, and the Offices of the IGP, today.

Additionally, it is also allowed to cast postal votes at these offices on November 4.

In addition, for the armed forces and other government institutions, postal voting will be available on November 1 and November 4, the Election Commission said.

The postal voters who could not vote within these days will be allowed to vote at their respective District Secretariat where their workplace is located.

The Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Rathnayake stated that official IDs are not permitted to be used for casting postal votes.

Moreover, the Deputy Postmaster General (Operations) D.A.Rajitha K. Ranasinghe said that all preparations are in place to begin accepting the used reserved packets with registered postal vote ballot papers starting today.

Meanwhile, Rohana Hettiarachchi, the Executive Director of People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL), has indicated that nearly a thousand officials will be deployed to observe the postal voting process during this year’s General Election.