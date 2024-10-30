Postal voting for 2024 General Election begins

Postal voting for 2024 General Election begins

October 30, 2024   09:28 am

The postal voting for the upcoming General Election 2024 has commenced today (30). 

The Election Commission announced that postal voting will take place at all police stations, District Secretariats, Election Commission Offices, and the Offices of the IGP, today.

Additionally, it is also allowed to cast postal votes at these offices on November 4.

In addition, for the armed forces and other government institutions, postal voting will be available on November 1 and November 4, the Election Commission said.

The postal voters who could not vote within these days will be allowed to vote at their respective District Secretariat where their workplace is located.

The Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Rathnayake stated that official IDs are not permitted to be used for casting postal votes.

Moreover, the Deputy Postmaster General (Operations) D.A.Rajitha K. Ranasinghe said that all preparations are in place to begin accepting the used reserved packets with registered postal vote ballot papers starting today.

Meanwhile, Rohana Hettiarachchi, the Executive Director of People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL), has indicated that nearly a thousand officials will be deployed to observe the postal voting process during this year’s General Election.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow (English)

President assures decisive economic measures to protect banking sector and entrepreneurs (English)

President assures decisive economic measures to protect banking sector and entrepreneurs (English)

Intelligence on Arugam Bay attack is not foreign influence against the county - Minister (English)

Intelligence on Arugam Bay attack is not foreign influence against the county - Minister (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

PM Harini responds to ex-President's claims on public sector salaries (English)

PM Harini responds to ex-President's claims on public sector salaries (English)