Six Bangladeshis arrested without valid visas
October 30, 2024 09:48 am
Six Bangladeshi nationals who were residing in the country without valid visas in violation of immigration and emigration regulations have been arrested in the Amandoluwa area of Seeduwa.
Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the relevant group during a raid.
The group includes six Bangladeshi nationals aged 18, 23, 26, 39, and 43, according to police.
Seeduwa Police is conducting further investigations into the arrested suspects.