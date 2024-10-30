Six Bangladeshis arrested without valid visas

Six Bangladeshi nationals who were residing in the country without valid visas in violation of immigration and emigration regulations have been arrested in the Amandoluwa area of Seeduwa.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the relevant group during a raid.

The group includes six Bangladeshi nationals aged 18, 23, 26, 39, and 43, according to police.

Seeduwa Police is conducting further investigations into the arrested suspects.