Six Bangladeshis arrested without valid visas

October 30, 2024   09:48 am

Six Bangladeshi nationals who were residing in the country without valid visas in violation of immigration and emigration regulations have been arrested in the Amandoluwa area of Seeduwa.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the relevant group during a raid.

The group includes six Bangladeshi nationals aged 18, 23, 26, 39, and 43, according to police.

Seeduwa Police is conducting further investigations into the arrested suspects.

