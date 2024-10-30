Deepavali festival allowance raised by Rs. 10,000
October 30, 2024 10:08 am
In celebration of Deepavali, a significant festival for the Tamil community, the Sri Lanka State Plantations Corporation has increased the annual festival allowance by Rs. 10,000.
Previously, the amount was R.10, 000 and thus it will now be increased to Rs. 20,000.
Ministry of Plantation Industries stated that the decision to increase the special festival allowance was taken considering the drop in the purchasing power of plantation workers.