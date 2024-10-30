Former Minister Johnston Fernando produced before court

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, who was remanded over the incident of a luxury vehicle allegedly belonging to him found parked at a star-class hotel premises, has been brought to the Fort Magistrate’s Court for the trial this morning (30).

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the possession of an illegally assembled luxury vehicle and produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court where he was ordered to be remanded until today.

The Former MP was arrested after he had arrived at the CID to provide a statement regarding the unregistered BMW car, allegedly belonging to him, which was recently found suspiciously parked at a star-class hotel in Colombo.