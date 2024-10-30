Johnston Fernando released on bail

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, who was arrested and remanded over the unregistered luxury vehicle allegedly belonging to him found parked in a star-class hotel premises, has been granted bail.

He was ordered to be released on 5 surety bails of Rs. 5 million each by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, was arrested by the CID on October 23 over an incident of an unregistered luxury vehicle allegedly belonging to him found suspiciously parked at a star-class hotel premises, and he was remanded until October 30 by Colombo Fort Magistrate.

The Former MP was arrested after he had arrived at the CID to provide a statement regarding the unregistered BMW car, allegedly belonging to him.

Meanwhile, two suspects had surrendered to the CID in connection with the incident yesterday (29), where they were subsequently arrested and produced before the court.

The duo were ordered to be released on two surety bail of Rs. 500,000 each, after being produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.