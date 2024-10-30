The Supreme Court today (30) dismissed a petition filed seeking an order to reject the nomination of former Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake, who is contesting the upcoming general election under the “United Democratic Voice” party from the Gampaha District.

This order has been issued by the three-member Supreme Court judge bench comprising Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Kumuduni Wickremesinghe and Achala Vengappuli after considering the preliminary objections raised by the attorneys of the defendant party.

The petition, submitted by Gampaha District independent candidate K.M. Mahinda Senanayake, had also sought a ruling declaring that Ramanayake does not have the right to obtain a parliamentary seat or vote.

The Election Commission and its members, Ranjan Ramanayake, the Gampaha District Returning Officer, and several others were named as respondents in the case.