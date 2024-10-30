Petition against Ranjan Ramanayakes nomination dismissed

Petition against Ranjan Ramanayakes nomination dismissed

October 30, 2024   12:59 pm

The Supreme Court today (30) dismissed a petition filed seeking an order to reject the nomination of former Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake, who is contesting the upcoming general election under the “United Democratic Voice” party from the Gampaha District.

This order has been issued by the three-member Supreme Court judge bench comprising Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Kumuduni Wickremesinghe and Achala Vengappuli after considering the preliminary objections raised by the attorneys of the defendant party.

The petition, submitted by Gampaha District independent candidate K.M. Mahinda Senanayake, had also sought a ruling declaring that Ramanayake does not have the right to obtain a parliamentary seat or vote. 

The Election Commission and its members, Ranjan Ramanayake, the Gampaha District Returning Officer, and several others were named as respondents in the case.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow (English)

President assures decisive economic measures to protect banking sector and entrepreneurs (English)

President assures decisive economic measures to protect banking sector and entrepreneurs (English)

Intelligence on Arugam Bay attack is not foreign influence against the county - Minister (English)

Intelligence on Arugam Bay attack is not foreign influence against the county - Minister (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)