Gammanpila accuses govt of misusing the law, to launch public petition

October 30, 2024   03:17 pm

Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader and former MP Udaya Gammanpila says that he plans to launch a campaign to collect signatures for a public petition, in order to inform the President of the public’s displeasure over the misuse of the law.

Speaking at a press conference today (30), he criticized the government for retaining Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Ravi Seneviratne and Shani Abeysekera, who he claims have been named as main accused in an investigative committee report on the Easter Sunday attacks.

“Since the removal will not be done, we are hoping to sign a public petition to inform the president about people’s displeasure related to the misuse of the law by (NPP govt) during their first month in office, who criticized former presidents for misusing the law,” the former Minister added.

Gammanpila further expressed his plan to reach out to the community in various places to gather public discontent towards the National People’s Power to include in the said public petition.

