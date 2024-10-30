Colombos inflation drops to -0.8% in October 2024

Colombos inflation drops to -0.8% in October 2024

October 30, 2024   03:23 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on Year-on-Year basis, has decreased to -0.8% in October 2024, compared to -0.5% in September 2024, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Meanwhile, food inflation has increased to 1.0% in October 2024 from -0.3% in September 2024 and the Year-on-Year inflation of Non-Food Group decreased to -1.6% in October 2024 from -0.5% in September 2024.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) in October 2024 has decreased to 189.9 from 190.9 in September 2024.

The Month-on-Month change was contributed by -0.20% from food and -0.33% from non-food, the report said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow (English)

President assures decisive economic measures to protect banking sector and entrepreneurs (English)

President assures decisive economic measures to protect banking sector and entrepreneurs (English)

Intelligence on Arugam Bay attack is not foreign influence against the county - Minister (English)

Intelligence on Arugam Bay attack is not foreign influence against the county - Minister (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)