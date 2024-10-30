The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on Year-on-Year basis, has decreased to -0.8% in October 2024, compared to -0.5% in September 2024, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Meanwhile, food inflation has increased to 1.0% in October 2024 from -0.3% in September 2024 and the Year-on-Year inflation of Non-Food Group decreased to -1.6% in October 2024 from -0.5% in September 2024.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) in October 2024 has decreased to 189.9 from 190.9 in September 2024.

The Month-on-Month change was contributed by -0.20% from food and -0.33% from non-food, the report said.