Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

The Meteorology Department warns that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota, Polonnaruwa, Mullaittivu, Kilinochchi and Jaffna districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the department said.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The general public is further requested to seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees, avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms, avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms and also avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors, boats etc. and to beware of fallen trees and power lines.

For emergency assistance, the public is requested to contact local disaster management authorities.