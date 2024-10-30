Tamil medium schools in two more provinces closed on Friday

October 30, 2024   05:07 pm

All Tamil medium government schools in the Southern and Sabaragamuwa Provinces will also remain closed on November 01 (Friday) in view of the Deepavali holiday which falls on October 31.

Meanwhile, it was earlier announced that all Tamil medium schools in the Central and Uva Provinces will be closed on Friday as a special school holiday.

However, these schools will function on November 09 (Saturday) to cover this extra holiday, according to the Zonal Education Directors.

