Five arrested trying to sell Ambergris for Rs. 50 million in Elpitiya
File Photo.

October 30, 2024   09:40 pm

A group of suspects has been arrested in Elpitiya for allegedly attempting to sell a large stock of ‘Ambergris’, estimated to be worth around Rs. 50 million, police said.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted following a tip-off received by the Walana Central Anti-Vice Unit.

Police apprehended two main suspects involved in the racket along with three accomplices, and seized 17 kg and 234 grams of ambergris found in their possession.

The suspects have been handed over to the Pitigala Police Station for further investigations. 

Ambergris, also called grey amber or whale vomit, is created by the bile duct of the sperm whale and is often referred to as “floating gold” due to the immense price it fetches in the international market for its use in luxury perfumes.

However, it is reported that certain individuals are also engaged in the racket of slaughtering whales in the deep seas around Sri Lanka with the aim of obtaining Ambergris to sell it for high prices.

