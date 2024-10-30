Ice drugs worth INR 270m bound for Sri Lanka seized in Chennai; Lankan among arrested

In yet another drug bust in Tamil Nadu, India’s Narcotics Control Bureau seized crystal methamphetamine, also known as ‘Ice’, worth 270 million Indian rupees in Chennai. The drugs were meant to be trafficked to Sri Lanka, the investigators said.

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB arrested two men - Vijaykumar and Manivannan and recovered INR 150,000 in cash and 2.7 kg of Methamphetamine (ICE) from their possession last Tuesday. The cash was believed to be proceeds from the sale of drugs, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, DT Next reported that the two suspects arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Chennai zonal unit includes a Sri Lankan national and another person with links in Moreh, Manipur and that the duo had planned to send the drug to Sri Lanka.

Based on intelligence, NCB sleuths secured two persons, later identified as Vijayakumar and Manivannan-near Moolakadai bus stand and seized 1.9 kg of methamphetamine from them on October 22.

Vijayakumar was a Sri Lankan national who was living in the Kanniyakumari refugee camp and Manivannan is a native of Moreh town in Manipur state, the report said.

NCB further searched Manivannan’s residence in Kodungaiyur where a further 900 grams of methamphetamine and 150,000 Indian rupees were seized from them. Both have been remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are under way.

Source: NDTV/DT Next

--Agencies