Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

October 31, 2024   07:44 am

The Meteorology Department says the atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island for the next few days starting from today (31).

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island during the evening or night. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Northern and Eastern provinces during the morning too, it added.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Gammanpila calls for public petition against President's alleged misuse of the law (English)

Gammanpila calls for public petition against President's alleged misuse of the law (English)

President reveals NPP's first budget proposal with focus on public sector salary hikes (English)

President reveals NPP's first budget proposal with focus on public sector salary hikes (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election begins (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election begins (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow (English)