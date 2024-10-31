Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says the atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island for the next few days starting from today (31).

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island during the evening or night. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Northern and Eastern provinces during the morning too, it added.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.