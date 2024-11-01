Suspected gunman in Grandpass shooting arrested

November 1, 2024   08:33 am

The Colombo Crime Division (CCD) has arrested a suspect believed to be the shooter in the recent killing of a three-wheeler passenger near the cemetery in the Grandpass Police Division.

On October 16, an individual traveling in a three-wheeler in the Madampitiya area of Grandpass was shot and killed by unknown assailants who arrived in a car.

Following the incident, the Grandpass Police and the Colombo Crime Division launched an investigation.

On October 28, a 35-year-old resident of Bloemendhal, identified as the driver of the car used in the shooting, was arrested by the Grandpass Police.

Acting on further information gathered by Colombo Crime Division officers, a 31-year-old resident of Handala, Wattala, suspected to be the shooter, was apprehended yesterday (31) in the Wattala area. Two mobile phones were found in his possession.

Investigations revealed that the suspect was in contact with a known organized criminal figure involved in drug trafficking overseas and that the killing was carried out under this individual’s direction.

Grandpass Police and Colombo Crime Division are continuing their investigations.

