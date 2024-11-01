Announcement on coastal line train services after Ruhunu Kumari derailment

Announcement on coastal line train services after Ruhunu Kumari derailment

November 1, 2024   09:14 am

Due to the derailment of the ‘Ruhunu Kumari’ train at Ginthota station, the ‘Samudra Devi’ train has started from Dodanduwa station, the ‘Sagarika’ train from Boossa station, and the ‘Nayana Kumari’ train from Hikkaduwa station.

The Railway Department stated that these trains departed from their respective stations at the scheduled times.

However, the department added that the ‘Galle Kumari’ train and the Night Mail train are experiencing delays.

The engine of the derailed ‘Ruhunu Kumari’ train has been rerailed, and it is expected to take a few more hours to restore normal operations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dilith vows to build a strong opposition to 'challenge and change' existing system (English)

Dilith vows to build a strong opposition to 'challenge and change' existing system (English)

Dilith vows to build a strong opposition to 'challenge and change' existing system (English)

PM Harini holds wide ranging discussions with ILO, Italian, and Chinese Ambassadors (English)

PM Harini holds wide ranging discussions with ILO, Italian, and Chinese Ambassadors (English)

'Legal action will be taken against all who misappropriated public funds'  PM Harini (English)

'Legal action will be taken against all who misappropriated public funds'  PM Harini (English)

Diwali: Hindu festival of lights celebrated in Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

Diwali: Hindu festival of lights celebrated in Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Gammanpila calls for public petition against President's alleged misuse of the law (English)

Gammanpila calls for public petition against President's alleged misuse of the law (English)