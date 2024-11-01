Announcement on coastal line train services after Ruhunu Kumari derailment

Due to the derailment of the ‘Ruhunu Kumari’ train at Ginthota station, the ‘Samudra Devi’ train has started from Dodanduwa station, the ‘Sagarika’ train from Boossa station, and the ‘Nayana Kumari’ train from Hikkaduwa station.

The Railway Department stated that these trains departed from their respective stations at the scheduled times.

However, the department added that the ‘Galle Kumari’ train and the Night Mail train are experiencing delays.

The engine of the derailed ‘Ruhunu Kumari’ train has been rerailed, and it is expected to take a few more hours to restore normal operations.