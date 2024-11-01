Sarvajana Balaya prepared to fulfill role of true opposition - Dilith

Sarvajana Balaya prepared to fulfill role of true opposition - Dilith

November 1, 2024   03:15 pm

Leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance and Gampaha District parliamentary candidate, entrepreneur Dilith Jayaweera, expressed that his team is prepared to fulfill the role of a true, courageous opposition.

He made these remarks while addressing the Kelaniya constituency meeting of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance on Thursday (31).

“‘The Sarvajana Balaya’ has a leadership that stands up for you and does not escape through the back door. We are going on this journey with you. That is our leadership,” he stated.

He further said that “this is a brave opposition, not one coming simply to remain in the opposition. It is coming to take power bravely. Not by pulling from the leg.”

