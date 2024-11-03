Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

November 3, 2024   07:42 am

The Meteorology Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning during thundershowers as the atmospheric conditions are favorable further for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island during the evening or night while showers may occur over the coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Central and Uva provinces, it added.

Accordingly, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NPP govt will create an efficient digital economy in Sri Lanka - President (English)

NPP govt will create an efficient digital economy in Sri Lanka - President (English)

NPP govt will create an efficient digital economy in Sri Lanka - President (English)

Sri Lanka needs to diversify exports through innovation - Prof. Ajith De Alwis (English)

Sri Lanka needs to diversify exports through innovation - Prof. Ajith De Alwis (English)

Is rice available at controlled price as promised by rice mill owners?

Is rice available at controlled price as promised by rice mill owners?

Badulla bus accident: injured KDU students out of danger (English)

Badulla bus accident: injured KDU students out of danger (English)

Swiss Airline'Edelweiss Air' resumes seasonal flights to Sri Lanka (English)

Swiss Airline'Edelweiss Air' resumes seasonal flights to Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm