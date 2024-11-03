If this continues, country will end up like the KDU bus: Ex-President Ranil warns

If this continues, country will end up like the KDU bus: Ex-President Ranil warns

November 3, 2024   10:17 am

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe reiterated that people with political experience should be appointed as parliamentary representatives in the upcoming General Election.

Joining a press conference held in Colombo, Wickremesinghe further stated that if not, the country will go into another crisis situation.

Responding to a question, the former President also spoke on not seeking to enter the parliament in the coming election.

“Now it is enough that I was in the Parliament. I believe we need to form a new group from within our alliance representing the ‘Gas Cylinder’ because these are the only experienced people in the country.”

Today, the government lacks experienced individuals, he claimed. “These people have been working consistently for the past three or four years, helped me turn this around in two years.”

He further added, “Sri Lanka could be the fastest country to emerge from bankruptcy, but the path forward is uncertain. Without capable leadership, the situation could spiral—just like the KDU bus veered off the road. That’s why I urge everyone to send knowledgeable and experienced individuals to Parliament.”

