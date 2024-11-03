Lohan Ratwatte transferred to Colombo General Hospital

Former state Minister Lohan Ratwatte who was admitted to the Prison Hospital for treatment has been transferred to the Colombo General Hospital, the spokesman of the Department of Prisons said.

The prisons spokesman said that he was transferred to Colombo General Hospital due to a sudden illness last night (02).

Ratwatte, who was arrested and remanded on charges of using a luxury car illegally imported from abroad and assembled in Sri Lanka, was transferred to the prison hospital on Saturday under the permission granted by the Nugegoda Acting Magistrate.

Ratwatte was arrested by Mirihana Police on October 31 in Katugastota, Kandy over an incident of discovering an unregistered car at his wife’s house in the Mirihana area of Nugegoda.

The car without registered number plates was found on October 26, 2024, according to police.

Police had found the luxury car in question during an inspection carried out based on information received by the police headquarters that there is a luxury car without number plates in a three-storied house in the Embuldeniya area in Mirihana, belonging to Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, the wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

During the investigation, both Ratwatte and his wife had explained to the police that his mother-in-law resides in the said house. They had claimed that the car had been brought there three weeks ago by Ratwatte’s private secretary, who was recently found dead with gunshot injuries in the Katugastota area of Kandy.