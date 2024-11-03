Heavy rains expected to continue in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ level advisory for heavy rains in the Central, Uva, and Sabaragamuwa Provinces valid for the next 24 hours.

The advisory stated that showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island during the evening or night. Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Uva, and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Meanwhile, the Met. Department has also issued an advisory for lightening.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-central and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Vavuniya districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.