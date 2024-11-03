Heavy rains expected to continue in parts of the island

Heavy rains expected to continue in parts of the island

November 3, 2024   02:35 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ level advisory for heavy rains in the Central, Uva, and Sabaragamuwa Provinces valid for the next 24 hours.

The advisory stated that showers  or  thundershowers  will occur  in  the  most  parts  of  the island during the evening or night.  Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places  in  Central, Uva,  and  Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Meanwhile, the Met. Department has also issued an advisory for lightening. 

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are  likely  to  occur  at  several  places  in  Central, Sabaragamuwa,  Uva,  North-central  and  North-western  provinces  and  in  Mannar  and  Vavuniya districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take  adequate  precautions  to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

