President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that the National People’s Power (NPP) must consolidate its current political authority to bring about the changes that the public desires within the country’s political landscape.

Speaking at a rally in Nuwara Eliya today (03), President Dissanayake stated that Nuwara Eliya is a significant district in the upcoming general election.

“Historically, politics in our country has not focused on uniting the Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim communities. Instead, political parties have often represented specific ethnic groups, with Tamil parties for Tamil people and Sinhala parties for Sinhala people. As a result, residents of Nuwara Eliya have long lived divided rather than united.”

“For the first time, however, a political movement is aiming to bring together all communities within Nuwara Eliya district”, Dissanayake said.

Addressing the rally, the Head of the State added: “If we were to continue with traditional politics, the power we currently hold would be sufficient, even the position of President would suffice. However, if we were to follow the same path, the public would not have supported the NPP in the presidential elections.”

“Many old leaders continue to hold onto power, even after facing defeat. This is an obstacle to making real, transformative change. To achieve this new vision, we must also secure power in other political centers.”

“Currently, our influence is held by the President and three cabinet ministers. The upcoming November 14 election is crucial for gaining the authority needed to bring about meaningful change. We aim to hold provincial council elections next year and will organize local government elections soon”, he expressed.

“Before this, we must solidify our political power. We plan to form an effective cabinet and assign portfolios systematically. However, these ministers will not receive the same privileges as past ministers. They will not have official residences in Colombo or extensive security details.”

Furthermore, the President said: “We have also planned to increase state sector salaries in the upcoming budget. We have decided to give a reasonable increment for estate workers as well. Additionally, we have decided to recall all diplomats who are politicians from their overseas missions. We assure you that we will relinquish power only after we have successfully rebuilt this nation.”