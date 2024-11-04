Two foreign nationals arrested without valid visas in Kandy

Two foreign nationals arrested without valid visas in Kandy

November 4, 2024   10:59 am

Two foreign nationals who were residing in the country without valid visas in violation of immigration and emigration regulations have been arrested in the Buwalikada area of Kandy.

Acting on a tip-off received by the Kandy Tourist Police Unit, the two foreigners were arrested during a raid.

It is reported that the arrested suspects are a 22-year-old Italian and 32-year-old British national.

Kandy Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

