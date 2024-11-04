Two foreign nationals arrested without valid visas in Kandy

Two foreign nationals who were residing in the country without valid visas in violation of immigration and emigration regulations have been arrested in the Buwalikada area of Kandy.

Acting on a tip-off received by the Kandy Tourist Police Unit, the two foreigners were arrested during a raid.

It is reported that the arrested suspects are a 22-year-old Italian and 32-year-old British national.

Kandy Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.