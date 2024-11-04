No change in Litro Gas prices for November

The Litro Gas Company says that the prices of it’s domestic LP Gas cylinders will remain unchanged for the month of November 2024.

The Chairman of the Litro Gas Company, Channa Gunawardena stated that the company decided to keep the prices of LP gas cylinders unchanged despite the price hike in the global market, in order to provide relief to the consumers.

The state-owned company further said that it was possible to provide such relief due to proper management of stocks and operations.

Accordingly, the prices of Litro LP gas domestic gas cylinders will remain unchanged as follows:

12.5kg – Rs. 3,690

05kg – Rs. 1,482

2.3kg – Rs. 694