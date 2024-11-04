New surgical unit inaugurated at Batticaloa Teaching Hospital

New surgical unit inaugurated at Batticaloa Teaching Hospital

November 4, 2024   04:21 pm

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and the Secretary of Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health, Dr. P. G. Mahipala, jointly inaugurated a new Surgical Unit at Batticaloa Teaching Hospital, built with an Indian grant of over Rs. 300 million.

The unit is expected to reduce waiting lists for surgeries at the hospital by 50% and benefit nearly 5000 new patients each year, considerably improving access to quality healthcare services in the region, the Indian High Commission said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

If this continues, country will end up like the KDU bus: Ex-President Ranil warns (English)

If this continues, country will end up like the KDU bus: Ex-President Ranil warns (English)

Govt. refutes claims of withdrawing security at religious places

Govt. refutes claims of withdrawing security at religious places

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm