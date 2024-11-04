New surgical unit inaugurated at Batticaloa Teaching Hospital

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and the Secretary of Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health, Dr. P. G. Mahipala, jointly inaugurated a new Surgical Unit at Batticaloa Teaching Hospital, built with an Indian grant of over Rs. 300 million.

The unit is expected to reduce waiting lists for surgeries at the hospital by 50% and benefit nearly 5000 new patients each year, considerably improving access to quality healthcare services in the region, the Indian High Commission said.