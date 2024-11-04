2012 Magazine Prison clashes: 24 defendants granted bail

November 4, 2024   04:24 pm

The Colombo High Court today (04) granted bail for 24 individuals who had been remanded on the charges of assaulting a group of people and causing damage to property at the Borella New Magazine Prison during clashes in 2012.

During the trial, 43 defendants involved in the incident pleaded guilty to the charges, Ada Derana reporter said. 

Accordingly, the accused were ordered to pay Rs. 300,000 in compensation to Nihal Gunawardena, who was seriously injured in the incident. The judge ordered each defendant to pay Rs. 7,000 as compensation on the next court date.

Additionally, the defendants were ordered to pay Rs. 122,000 each for the damages to the property, totaling to over Rs. 5.2 million, caused to the Magazine Prison during the clashes. The compensation payments were ordered to be completed by December 13, 2024.

