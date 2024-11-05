Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

November 5, 2024   08:33 am

The Department of Meteorology warns that heavy  showers  of about  100  mm  are  likely  at  some  places  in  Central,  Sabaragamuwa,  North-Central, Uva provinces and in Kurunegala district today (05).

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island during the evening or night, the Met. Department said.

Showers will occur at several places over the coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Ampara district during the morning too, according to the department.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused  by  temporary localized strong winds and lightning  during  thundershowers  as  the  atmospheric  conditions  are  favorable further for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs (English)

How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs (English)

How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs (English)

Petition against 2024 General Election date dismissed (English)

Petition against 2024 General Election date dismissed (English)

Sri Lanka scraps CEB privatization plan (English)

Sri Lanka scraps CEB privatization plan (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)