Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology warns that heavy showers of about 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central, Uva provinces and in Kurunegala district today (05).

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island during the evening or night, the Met. Department said.

Showers will occur at several places over the coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Ampara district during the morning too, according to the department.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers as the atmospheric conditions are favorable further for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island.